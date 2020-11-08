Search continues for missing Winfield man

WINFIELD — Authorities will continue searching an area in Winfield after a 92-year-old resident went missing Saturday.

A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter will again look for Joseph White, who was last seen leaving his home in the 10700 block of Martinique Lane around noon Saturday for a walk, Winfield police said.

The helicopter and a search and rescue team looked around the neighborhood and nearby ponds and woods Saturday, but were unable to locate White. The helicopter will return to the area starting around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Volunteer ground search parties are asked to refrain from looking while the helicopter is in the air. Winfield residents with personal security systems are also asked to review their footage to see if White appeared at any time in their recordings.

It is believed White was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants, glasses and possibly a winter cap, police reported.