MICHIGAN CITY — No trace has been found of a 17-year-old who was last seen going under water in Lake Michigan as multiple agencies scoured the area Tuesday.
Rahem Mason, of South Bend, was seen going under the water Saturday night near Washington Park in Michigan City, but he never resurfaced.
From Tuesday morning into the afternoon, the Michigan City Fire Department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan City Police Department and the LaPorte County sheriff's police searched the area where the teen was last seen, Indiana DNR Lt. Shawn Brown said.
Divers searched in the water and a sonar-equipped boat was used on the surface, however Mason was not found.
Diving operation plans were canceled Monday because of dangerous 5-foot waves on the lake, according to the DNR. Previously, visual and drone searches of the area immediately around the Michigan City pier and breakwater found no trace of the teen.
Witnesses said Mason appeared to have drowned in the lake at 7:07 p.m. Saturday, when swimming was prohibited due to high waves and rip currents, according to the DNR.
Brown said anytime there's northern or eastern winds on Lake Michigan, large waves form and they create dangerous rip currents. Brown said people should always take warnings of hazardous swim conditions seriously.
"Rip currents can easily drift someone to an area where there's water over their head," Brown said. "In that case, someone should swim parallel to shore and back to safety. We also encourage people to wear life jackets."
Following the report of the drowning, Michigan City firefighters, a U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter visually scanned the lake for Mason. Scuba divers were unable to search under the water because of the dangerous conditions.
Searchers were restricted to continued surface scanning Sunday due to choppy waves on the lake.
Tyler Brock, an Indiana conservation officer, said the agency considers this to be a recovery mission and does not expect to find Mason alive. Mason would have been a junior this fall at South Bend Washington High School, where he played on the football team.
Records show at least 13 people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, compared to eight drownings during the same period last year.
Efforts to find Mason will resume Wednesday morning and the search will continue until the teen surfaces, Brown said.