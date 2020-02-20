Search launched for trio spotted on thin ice; firefighters warn of danger on lake

CEDAR LAKE — A helicopter and marine unit search was launched when someone called 911 after seeing a group of people walking on a dangerous patch of ice who they believed may have fallen in.
Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to a possible water/ice rescue on the south end of the lake, Lt. Anthony DeAdam, Cedar Lake Fire Department Marine Unit coordinator, said.
The person who called 911 said they saw three people on the ice near an unfrozen section of the lake, between the South Shore County Club and Pinecrest Marina. The caller said shortly after spotting the group, the three people disappeared out of their sight.
Cedar Lake firefighters and police did a visual and infrared search of the southern area of the lake where the group was last spotted.
After no one was found and there were no responses to verbal call-outs, first-responders activated Eagle One, the Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter, and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 207 Water Rescue Team.
As the Cedar Lake Fire Department Marine Unit started to deploy an ice rescue watercraft, police came into contact with the three people who were seen walking on the ice. The group confirmed that no one was hurt or in danger and police called off the search.
DeAdam said Cedar Lake’s varying water temperatures and other factors makes ice very thin in some areas while other spots may be thick. In the case of the three people, they happened upon an area of still, open water.
While the Fire Department does not recommend walking on ice, those who venture on frozen water should research, know different qualities of ice, constantly observe the ice around them, stay away from cracks and open water and have a safety plan in place.
“This incident shows the dangers of thin ice and is a reminder that no ice is ever 100% safe,” DeAdam said. “The current mild weather makes this even more of a danger this year.”
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, Lake Dalecarlia Fire Department, Crown Point Fire Rescue, Hobart Fire Department and Merrillville Fire Department assisted Cedar Lake police and firefighters.