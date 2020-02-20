Search launched for trio spotted on thin ice; firefighters warn of danger on lake

CEDAR LAKE — A helicopter and marine unit search was launched when someone called 911 after seeing a group of people walking on a dangerous patch of ice who they believed may have fallen in.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to a possible water/ice rescue on the south end of the lake, Lt. Anthony DeAdam, Cedar Lake Fire Department Marine Unit coordinator, said.

The person who called 911 said they saw three people on the ice near an unfrozen section of the lake, between the South Shore County Club and Pinecrest Marina. The caller said shortly after spotting the group, the three people disappeared out of their sight.

Cedar Lake firefighters and police did a visual and infrared search of the southern area of the lake where the group was last spotted.

After no one was found and there were no responses to verbal call-outs, first-responders activated Eagle One, the Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter, and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 207 Water Rescue Team.

As the Cedar Lake Fire Department Marine Unit started to deploy an ice rescue watercraft, police came into contact with the three people who were seen walking on the ice. The group confirmed that no one was hurt or in danger and police called off the search.