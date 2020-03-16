Seawall planned to battle rising Lake Michigan water levels

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Visitors to the lakefront in New Buffalo will see a wall built to hold back water from a rising Lake Michigan.

Boat slips under water last year are also being raised in the southwest Michigan community, a popular destination throughout the Region, especially during the summer.

The measures are in response to projections of no immediate end to rising water levels throughout the Great Lakes the past several years.

“We’re planning on it coming up. That’s part of why we’re doing this because we know it’s not going down,” said New Buffalo City Manager David Richards.

Concrete blocks weighing 4,000 pounds apiece will be used to create a four-foot-tall, 500-foot long wall along the Galien River to protect the beach parking lot and Whittaker Sreet from flooding.

The river has been rising and spilling over its banks when strong winds from the north push more lake water than usual into the mouth of the channel.

“We’re hoping these concrete blocks eliminate that,’’ Richards said.

Richards said he expects construction of the wall costing $5,360 to start soon.