Seawalls being shored up to protect World's Fair houses in Beverly Shores

BEVERLY SHORES — Two historic homes on Lake Michigan’s shoreline are being shored up to protect them from erosion.
“This latest round of erosion has uncovered some old seawalls,” Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said.
The seawalls were built after the Wieboldt-Rostone House and the Florida Tropical House were placed in their current locations on Lake Front Drive and are being made taller because of record high water levels.
“We figure just a couple more feet is all they needed,” Labovitz said.
Fortunately, the work is above the high-water mark and not subject to approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or Indiana Department of Natural Resources, he said.
Construction should be finished in a month or less.
“It’s definitely not a government job,” Labovitz said.
The tenants of the homes are paying for the work. They are in construction and have a lot of contacts in the field, he said.
“These houses have survived high water before,” said Todd Zeiger, director of Indiana Landmarks’ northern regional office in South Bend.
“It is cyclical,” Zeiger said. “When we wrote these subleases, we had this conversation.”
“Everything that’s happening now is something that should have happened 10 to 15 years ago when it was cheaper,” Labovitz said. “Every town is struggling with lake issues."
Ogden Dunes has done emergency erosion control work and has sued Labovitz, the National Park Service and others over erosion there.
Beverly Shores has had to pour money into shoreline protection, too, including property adjacent to the homes. The land on which the World’s Fair homes sit is park property and the park’s responsibility.
Beverly Shores developer Robert Bartlett brought the two homes, along with three others, from Chicago, where they had been on exhibit during the 1933 World’s Fair. All but the Cypress Log House were brought by barge.
The Wieboldt-Rostone House and the Florida Tropical House are owned by the National Park Service but leased to residents who are paying not only for the seawall work but also for restoration of the buildings. They are included in public tours of the interior every year as a condition of the lease.
“They’re the heroes. They’re the ones putting the money into these houses,” Zeiger said.
A tenant is still needed for the House of Tomorrow across the street, which needs extensive renovation to make it livable.
All five of the World’s Fair homes are national treasures.
“Their importance is manifold,” Zeiger said. They were used to promote the founding of Beverly Shores, which became a town soon after the homes were moved to their current locations. “Architecturally, they’re pretty unusual."
“Rostone is one of the first examples of a precast manufacturing stone in a residential structure,” Zeiger said.
The building has a steel structure, built at a time when a wooden frame was used for houses. It also includes poured concrete floors. It has become routine now, but in the 1930s it was revolutionary.
Rostone, an experimental material, was composed of shale, limestone and alkali, but it wasn’t as durable as predicted. By 1950, it had severely deteriorated, the Indiana Dunes National Park website said. The residents replaced it with another synthetic material, a concrete stucco. Remnants of the original Rostone remain visible.
“Rostone was kind of on a cutting edge,” Zeiger said.
Inside, curtains and other furnishings were used to soften up the interior.
The Florida Tropical House “was almost like a billboard” for Miami Beach, Zeiger said.
Its Art Deco style was very unusual in the Midwest at the time.
The bright pink home was intended to promote the Florida tropical lifestyle.
Its flat roof included an eight-foot overhang for the balcony.
“That was some of the hardest stuff to do some work on,” Zeiger said. The Florida Tropical House was not designed with snow in mind.
The World’s Fair homes are popular with tourists.
Late last week, Loyola University students were there, along with visitors from St. Louis and New York state.
“There is not a time I gather to check on stuff that people from all over aren’t there,” Zeiger said. “They’re fascinated by this story.”
