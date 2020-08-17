Seawalls being shored up to protect World's Fair houses in Beverly Shores

“Everything that’s happening now is something that should have happened 10 to 15 years ago when it was cheaper,” Labovitz said. “Every town is struggling with lake issues."

Ogden Dunes has done emergency erosion control work and has sued Labovitz, the National Park Service and others over erosion there.

Beverly Shores has had to pour money into shoreline protection, too, including property adjacent to the homes. The land on which the World’s Fair homes sit is park property and the park’s responsibility.

Beverly Shores developer Robert Bartlett brought the two homes, along with three others, from Chicago, where they had been on exhibit during the 1933 World’s Fair. All but the Cypress Log House were brought by barge.

The Wieboldt-Rostone House and the Florida Tropical House are owned by the National Park Service but leased to residents who are paying not only for the seawall work but also for restoration of the buildings. They are included in public tours of the interior every year as a condition of the lease.

“They’re the heroes. They’re the ones putting the money into these houses,” Zeiger said.