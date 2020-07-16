Second Chicago officer sentenced on corruption charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The second of two Chicago police officers convicted of using bogus search warrants to raid homes and steal cash and drugs has been sentenced.

David Salgado received a term Wednesday of five years and 11 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago.

Salgado’s ex-partner, Sgt. Xavier Elizondo, was sentenced last month to seven years and three months in prison.

Jurors found Elizondo and Salgado guilty in October on conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges. Elizondo was also convicted on one count of attempting to destroy evidence, while Salgado was also found guilty of one count of lying to the FBI.

According to prosecutors, Elizondo and Salgado carried out their scheme between at least June of 2017 and January of 2018 while they were working on a gang crime squad. They worked with two people who, posing as confidential informants, provided false information to persuade judges to sign the officers’ search warrants.

During the searches, the pair stole drugs, cash and other items from the properties and later shared some of what they stole with the people posing as informants.

Prosecutors used undercover audio and video recordings to help make their case.