Second suspect arrested in armed robbery spree in Region, Illinois, police say

“Crete Detectives spent countless hours investigating and working to apprehend and prosecute these offenders,” Pieritz said.

On Feb. 13, Crete’s Speedway was robbed a second time in which a dark Dodge Caravan with an obstructed plate was used and suspects stole cash and cigarettes. Crete police gathered evidence and searched a Lynwood residence believed to be connected to the crimes and multiple suspects were detained.

During the search, officers found five handguns, drugs and two stolen vehicles, including the Dodge Caravan seen in the Speedway robbery, Pieritz said.

Cordairo Mitchell, 30, of Lynwood, was the first suspect arrested and he faces charges of being an armed habitual felon and two counts of armed robbery, according to the Crete Police Department. He was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and additional charges against Cordairo and other individuals are pending at this time.

Pieritz thanked the ATF, the Will County State’s Attorney Office, the Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Office and the Chicago Police Department for assisting with the arrests.