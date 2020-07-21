Second suspect arrested in armed robbery spree in Region, Illinois, police say

CRETE — Authorities have arrested a second man accused of taking part in an armed robbery spree throughout Northwest Indiana and nearby Illinois communities, where suspects stole cigarettes and cash.
On Tuesday Amos Wise, 25, of Chicago was arrested by detectives at the Crete Police Department, Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms agents and Chicago police, said Crete Chief of Police Scott Pieritz.
Wise is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to several armed robberies that spanned gas stations throughout the south Chicago suburbs and the Region in 2019 and 2020.
Wise led a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody in front of his residence, Pietritz said. He had a $5,000 warrant for his arrest for armed robbery in Will County, Illinois.
The armed robberies began in October 2019, in which each time the suspects drove stolen vehicles with obstructed license plates. During the robberies, video surveillance captured men wearing dark clothes, masks and gloves robbing the businesses of cash and cigarettes.
In the midst of the spree, a Speedway, at 1120 Main St., and a Circle K, at 1400 E. Steger Road, in Crete were robbed. The suspects matched the description from the rest of the robberies and Crete police networked with other agencies to investigate.
“Crete Detectives spent countless hours investigating and working to apprehend and prosecute these offenders,” Pieritz said.
On Feb. 13, Crete’s Speedway was robbed a second time in which a dark Dodge Caravan with an obstructed plate was used and suspects stole cash and cigarettes. Crete police gathered evidence and searched a Lynwood residence believed to be connected to the crimes and multiple suspects were detained.
During the search, officers found five handguns, drugs and two stolen vehicles, including the Dodge Caravan seen in the Speedway robbery, Pieritz said.
Cordairo Mitchell, 30, of Lynwood, was the first suspect arrested and he faces charges of being an armed habitual felon and two counts of armed robbery, according to the Crete Police Department. He was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and additional charges against Cordairo and other individuals are pending at this time.
Pieritz thanked the ATF, the Will County State’s Attorney Office, the Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Office and the Chicago Police Department for assisting with the arrests.
“A special thank you and recognition to the Crete Police Department detectives and officers who spent countless hours working on this case,” the chief said. “The wheels of justice are often slow, and further complicated by COVID-19, but working together we can and will bring these offenders to justice.”
