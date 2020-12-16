 Skip to main content
Security firm responds to alleged neglect in escape of murder suspect
Accused murderer escapes from custody in Gary, remains on the loose, dangerous, police say

Leon Taylor, 22, of Hammond, was wearing these clothes when he escaped from custody in the area of 35th Street and Grant Street in Gary Monday afternoon. He is accused of murder and should be considered dangerous, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

 Provided

GARY — The private security company under whose watch a murder suspect escaped Monday in Gary has commented publicly for the first time.

Wisconsin-based REDI Transports was transporting 22-year-old Leon Taylor, of Hammond, when he escaped from the vehicle, despite being locked into a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace, police said.

Taylor was being extradited to Lake County from Texas to face a murder charge in the robbery and shooting death of Daniel Nitzsche, 52, on Nov. 19 outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street in East Chicago.

"REDI Transports continues to cooperate fully with those investigating the prisoner escape that occurred (Monday) afternoon in Gary, Indiana. We are also conducting our own internal investigation into what happened and are determining what procedural or process changes may be needed to ensure this does not happen again," President Crystal Cook said in a written statement.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he will be working with other law enforcement agencies to demand, through a lawsuit if necessary, that the private security firm reimburse local law enforcement for all costs associated with hunting down Taylor.

Carter said an employee for the company did not follow proper law enforcement protocol Monday while transporting Taylor from O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.

Taylor was arrested Dec. 2 in Dallas County, Texas, police said. In addition to being wanted on warrants for murder and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Lake County, he had been free on bond in six felony cases alleging he was responsible for a string of armed robberies and a carjacking in 2018.

Taylor escaped a REDI transport vehicle Monday as it waited in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru at 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, police said.

A REDI agent pulled into the drive-thru to ensure Taylor was fed before heading to the Lake County Jail, police said.

The REDI agent initially told authorities Taylor asked him to roll down a window so he could spit, and then jumped out the window.

However, surveillance footage obtained by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows Taylor opening the door to the vehicle and running off.

"We are looking into this matter as part of an extensive review of the case," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, police still were searching for Taylor.

Martinez said upon reviewing the video, it is apparent there were no shackles on the man. About 11 seconds into the footage, the man appears to be struggling with his leg brace.

"We believe shackles could have prevented the suspect from getting away," Martinez said. "We also believe the suspect may have been manipulating his leg brace during the trip and was apparently continuing to disable the device when he exited the SUV."

Martinez said he found it "appalling" that REDI failed to use appropriate protocols.

"After watching this video, I am highly disturbed and disappointed by the procedures the private transportation driver used during the transfer of this suspect to our jail," Martinez said.

Carter expressed anger at the security company.

"I’m extremely upset. They have jeopardized citizens’ safety, law enforcement safety and are forcing our local agencies to expend significant resources to find this individual, who already is the suspect in a homicide and armed robberies," Carter said. "They should have taken significant steps to secure this individual, and they did not.

"We’re going to request that every penny we spend to track him down be recouped from this company," Carter said. "We will be prepared to file a lawsuit at the appropriate time."

Taylor was described as black, 6 feet tall and about 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

