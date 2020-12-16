Security firm responds to alleged neglect in escape of murder suspect

Taylor was arrested Dec. 2 in Dallas County, Texas, police said. In addition to being wanted on warrants for murder and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Lake County, he had been free on bond in six felony cases alleging he was responsible for a string of armed robberies and a carjacking in 2018.

Taylor escaped a REDI transport vehicle Monday as it waited in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru at 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, police said.

A REDI agent pulled into the drive-thru to ensure Taylor was fed before heading to the Lake County Jail, police said.

The REDI agent initially told authorities Taylor asked him to roll down a window so he could spit, and then jumped out the window.

However, surveillance footage obtained by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows Taylor opening the door to the vehicle and running off.

"We are looking into this matter as part of an extensive review of the case," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, police still were searching for Taylor.

Martinez said upon reviewing the video, it is apparent there were no shackles on the man. About 11 seconds into the footage, the man appears to be struggling with his leg brace.