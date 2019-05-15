Seeds of Hope recognizes community leaders

HOBART —There was not a dry eye in the room as Nicole Pellegrino introduced her Godparents Chris and Liz Valavanis during Hospice of the Calumet Area’s Seeds of Hope's recent benefit at Avalon Manor.
“These are inspiring role models that I dearly love and appreciate,” Pellegrino said. “They are wonderful examples of love, compassion and humility.”
The nonprofit Hospice of the Calumet Area benefits from its fundraising auxiliary, Friends of Hospice, and its annual event that honors local leaders that have made a tremendous impact in their community.
“Chris and Liz’s name came up right away as their dedication to our organization is so greatly appreciated,” said Ro Loughmiller, Friends of Hospice co-president. “From their financial support to their commitment to offering hair and makeup to all of our models during our Fashion and Friends annual event. We need more Chris and Liz Valavanis’s in the world.”
The Seeds annual fundraising included cocktails, dinner and raffles and a live auction. The event’s top sponsors included Community Healthcare, The Times Media Co. and Joanne and Jim Markiewicz.
Adrianna May, CEO of Hospice of the Calumet Area, spoke about Chris’ enthusiasm and encouragement to share his family’s hospice story and noted that Liz donated hand-made pottery pieces during last year’s Holiday Boutique.
“Chris and Liz Valavanis are a wonderful and inspiring part of our Hospice of the Calumet Area family,” May said. “We are especially grateful for their kindness and their generosity.”
Hospice of the Calumet Area is dedicated to cherishing life by improving the quality of life, through compassionate care for individuals and families facing life-limiting illness.