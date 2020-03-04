Self-defense? Man stands trial in killing of Chicago officer

CHICAGO — The lawyer for a man charged in the killing of a Chicago police commander said Tuesday that his client acted in self-defense, while prosecutors said he fatally shot the veteran officer to avoid arrest.

Shomari Legghette is on trial in Cook County Circuit Court for first-degree murder in the killing of Cmdr. Paul Bauer. The commander was walking to City Hall on Feb. 13, 2018, when he heard a call on his radio that a man was running from other officers. Prosecutors say Bauer, 53, gave chase and, during a brief struggle, Legghette pulled out a gun and shot Bauer several times.

“He did so for no reason other than his own desperate attempts to avoid police, to avoid custody, to avoid what even began as an attempt to have a simple conversation," Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier said in her opening statement.

Lanier described Legghette and Bauer tumbling into a stairwell, and snapped her fingers sharply as she described the volley of gunfire.

“He would answer the call and perform the functions of a Chicago police officer for the very last time,” she said of Bauer.

