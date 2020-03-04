You are the owner of this article.
Self-defense? Man stands trial in killing of Chicago officer
Self-defense? Man stands trial in killing of Chicago officer

Attorney Scott Kamin speaks during opening statements in the trial of his client, Shomari Legghette, right, during Legghette's murder trial on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Legghette's accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer on Feb. 13, 2018. 

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — The lawyer for a man charged in the killing of a Chicago police commander said Tuesday that his client acted in self-defense, while prosecutors said he fatally shot the veteran officer to avoid arrest.

Shomari Legghette is on trial in Cook County Circuit Court for first-degree murder in the killing of Cmdr. Paul Bauer. The commander was walking to City Hall on Feb. 13, 2018, when he heard a call on his radio that a man was running from other officers. Prosecutors say Bauer, 53, gave chase and, during a brief struggle, Legghette pulled out a gun and shot Bauer several times.

Assistant State's Attorney Risa Lanier delivers opening statements at Shomari Legghette's murder trial on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Legghette's accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer on Feb. 13, 2018. 

“He did so for no reason other than his own desperate attempts to avoid police, to avoid custody, to avoid what even began as an attempt to have a simple conversation," Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier said in her opening statement.

Lanier described Legghette and Bauer tumbling into a stairwell, and snapped her fingers sharply as she described the volley of gunfire.

“He would answer the call and perform the functions of a Chicago police officer for the very last time,” she said of Bauer.

The prosecution team, from left, of Risa Lanier, John Maher and Anne Kelly listen to opening statements in Shomari Legghette's murder trial on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Legghette's accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer on Feb. 13, 2018. 

Defense attorney Scott Kamin in his opening statement contended Legghette didn’t know Bauer was a police officer. He described Legghette as a "street hustler” who had gone downtown to meet a woman and was rushing to get back to his neighborhood to sell drugs. Kamen said Legghette sensed someone was chasing him, but didn’t know who or why because Bauer was wearing a coat over his uniform. The officer ran after Legghette and pushed him down the stairwell, then put him in a chokehold.

"If he wasn’t being choked, he wouldn’t use the gun, but unfortunately things happened the way they happened," Kamin said. “What Mr. Legghette did in firing at this guy who’s choking him, I mean, it was reasonable.”

Shomari Legghette, right, appears at his murder trial as his attorney Scott Kamin speaks during opening statements on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Legghette's accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer on Feb. 13, 2018. 

Legghette was arrested after he ran out of the stairwell with a gun in his pocket.

Prior to opening statements, Judge Erica Reddick denied motions to have the charges dismissed and for a change of venue.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
