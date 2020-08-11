Semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — The exit ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound Interstate 94 was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a semitrailer crash, officials said.

The right two westbound lanes of the interstate were also closed as crews were clearing the scene, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

No injures were reported in the crash, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Responders were still working to clear the scene as of 12:30 p.m., police said. Officials said drivers should expect delays on I-94 and take alternate routes.

