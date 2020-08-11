You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94
breaking urgent

Semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94

{{featured_button_text}}
Semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94

A rollover semi closed part of I-94 westbound near U.S. 20 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. The right two westbound lanes of I-94 were closed as the scene was being cleared. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.

 Provided

LAKE COUNTY — The exit ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound Interstate 94 was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a semitrailer crash, officials said.

The right two westbound lanes of the interstate were also closed as crews were clearing the scene, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: 2 dead after crashing into semitrailer on Borman Expressway; all lanes reopened

No injures were reported in the crash, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Responders were still working to clear the scene as of 12:30 p.m., police said. Officials said drivers should expect delays on I-94 and take alternate routes.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+72 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Bolduan presses superintendent on mask policy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts