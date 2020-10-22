 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semi crash on Dan Ryan causes heavy backups leaving NWI
breaking urgent

Semi crash on Dan Ryan causes heavy backups leaving NWI

{{featured_button_text}}
Semi crash on Dan Ryan causes heavy backups leaving NWI

Traffic backups were heavy on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday morning due to a crash involving a car and semitrailer, which hospitalized two people.

 Provided

CHICAGO — A crash involving a semitrailer blocked lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday morning, causing extensive traffic delays entering the city from Northwest Indiana.

Illinois State Police responded about 3:15 a.m. near 18th Street on the northbound expressway after a car and a semi collided. The driver and  passenger of the car were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of 7 a.m., two left lanes remained closed as police continued working to clear the scene of the crash.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary votes on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts