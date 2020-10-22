Semi crash on Dan Ryan causes heavy backups leaving NWI

CHICAGO — A crash involving a semitrailer blocked lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday morning, causing extensive traffic delays entering the city from Northwest Indiana.

Illinois State Police responded about 3:15 a.m. near 18th Street on the northbound expressway after a car and a semi collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of 7 a.m., two left lanes remained closed as police continued working to clear the scene of the crash.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

