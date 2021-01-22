Semi leaked multiple gallons of fuel in crash by Lake Central High School, officials say

ST. JOHN — A crash early Friday outside Lake Central High School caused a semi to leak about 50-100 gallons of diesel fuel onto Wicker Avenue and downed electrical wires, but a fire never ignited, police said.

The road was temporarily closed while first responders worked the scene and was reopened by about 7 a.m., said St. John Police Department spokesman Roger Patz.

Police responded to the crash about 4 a.m. in the 8400 block of Wicker. Initial reports indicated someone was injured in the crash, but officers found no one harmed, Patz said.

Wires were strewn across the top of the semi and across the roadway, Patz said.

Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management sent a hazmat team to the crash about 5:30 a.m. to clean up the spill, the agency said.

NIPSCO crews also arrived to clear the downed wires, Patz said.

The company reported no widespread outages by 10:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and no arrests were made, Patz said.