Semi rollover blocks ramp from U.S. 41 to I-80/94, police say
Semi rollover blocks ramp from U.S. 41 to I-80/94, police say

Motorists travel along Interstate 94 near Martin Luther King Drive in Gary.

LAKE COUNTY — Emergency crews have blocked off the ramp from northbound U.S. 41 to the eastbound Borman Expressway after a semitrailer rolled over, officials said.

A towing service was called to the scene for cleanup and recovery and were working to clear the scene about 9 a.m., Indiana State Police said.

ISP dispatchers said they were not aware of any injuries stemming from the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes, if possible, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

