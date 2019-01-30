LAPORTE — Effects from the extreme cold caused a truck driver's semi to stall out on train tracks in LaPorte, resulting in a train barreling into the vehicle Wednesday morning.
At 10:55 a.m. police responded to a semi-tractor trailer vs. train crash at the crossing on Boston Street near Bach Street, LaPorte Police Capt. Bill Degnegaard said.
The semi-tractor trailer was driving northbound across the tracks when mechanical issues caused the vehicle to come to a stop on the tracks.
Then the crossing arms started to come down, signaling that a train was barreling toward the stalled truck. The driver got out of the truck, escaping the train's path. Unfortunately, the truck wasn't so lucky.
A westbound train, unable to stop the impending crash, struck the truck directly behind the cab, Degnegaard said.
The impact split the truck from its cargo. The semi-tractor came to rest on the north side of the tracks, while its trailer full of auto parts lay on the south side of the tracks.
No injuries were reported at the crash, Degnegaard said. However, the semi-tractor, semi-trailer and train crossing were all damaged.
The extremely cold weather is suspected to be the culprit.
“At this time it appears that the semi’s fuel lines were possibly gelling due to the extreme cold, causing the semi to lose power and become stuck on the tracks,” Degnegaard said.
Prior to the crash, the truck stalled out on East Lincolnway; however, the driver was able to get the vehicle started again, he said.
The Boston Street crossing will be closed until Norfolk Southern can complete repairs and inspect the crossing.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
