Semis and cars collide on I-80/94, police say

GARY — Responders are at the scene of a crash involving two semis and three cars on the Borman Expressway near Interstate 65.

Indiana State Police were dispatched to the crash scene before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to westbound Interstate 80/94, just past I-65, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The left westbound lane was blocked off about 10:50 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

All vehicles involved in the crash were moved to the right shoulder, Fifield said.

Emergency crews remain at the scene and are still assessing the extent of any possible injuries, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.