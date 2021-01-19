UPDATED: Semitrailer, pickup truck crash on I-80/94 blocks 2 lanes, ramps

LAKE STATION — State troopers were responding to a collision involving a semitrailer and pickup truck early Monday on westbound Interstate 80/94 that closed two ramps and two lanes, officials reported.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash about 7:10 a.m. to the expressway at mile marker 15, near Ind. 51 and Ripley Street, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

The ramps to and from Ripley Street and the two rightmost westbound lanes were closed by about 7:50 a.m. while responders worked to clear the crash, Fifield and the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

INDOT estimated traffic could be delayed for up to four hours.

The two vehicles were moved to the right shoulder.

Drivers were advised to plan for prolonged travel times and to seek alternate routes, if possible.