For many Region residents, the summer season means trips to Lake Michigan with friends and families. Most of us have fond memories of days at the lake and return to it year after year to enjoy the water and the sun on the beach.

We also know that even though the lake is beautiful, it can be lethal: Its currents are powerful and can take even the strongest swimmer. Every summer we hear tragic stories of the families who come to have fun on the beach and go home without a loved one — too many of us have experienced a loss or close call. Region folks know we’re blessed to live by our lake, but we’re also taught to respect it. It’s generational knowledge many visitors lack, making the water all the more dangerous. There have already been 11 drownings this year -– last year, there were 45. Routinely, 40-50% of all Great Lakes drownings occur in Lake Michigan. In addition to the tragic loss of life, these incidents have impacts on public safety, particularly first responders and the costs associated. Some estimates show a cost of $21K an hour for search and rescues which can go on for days.

That’s why I authored SB 424 to require rescue equipment (i.e. life buoys) at every public access point and pier along the beach. It would also require local governments to report on lakefront drownings and that owners of piers and public access sites publish water safety plans and upgrade rescue equipment.

SB 424 would not only make Lake Michigan safer for visitors, it would make it safer for any person attempting to rescue an individual who’s drowning. I often think of Thomas Kenning, a man my age, who was enjoying a day at Porter Beach with his daughter last summer when he saw a teenager struggling in the water. He saved the teenager but tragically lost his own life in the process. I can’t help but think that I, and many others, would have done the same thing and met the same fate. Thomas is undoubtedly a hero, but he should have lived to tell his own story to his daughter — proper rescue equipment may have given him the chance.

The latest drowning in Ogden Dunes involved one of my family members, Sgt. Laura Lightfoot, a brave first responder who entered dangerous waters attempting to save the young boy’s life. After the incident, she told me she would have felt much safer if there’d been a life ring available.

That’s why I was so disappointed SB 424 stalled after passing the Senate unanimously. SB 424 garnered public and bipartisan support — Republicans and Democrats recognized its importance, signed on and worked to get it passed. In the Senate Natural Resources Committee, we heard supportive testimony from Hoosiers and from longtime advocates like the Great Lakes Rescue Project, Lake Michigan Waterfront Safety Initiative and more. We heard one testifier tell a version of the story we hear all too often: ”We were both capable swimmers, but the current was too strong. I was rescued, but my boyfriend was already gone.”

No group or individual opposed the bill in committee. Thanks to the fierce advocacy of Regionites, SB 424 passed through the Senate 49-0. Despite overwhelming support, the House’s Natural Resources Committee didn’t give the legislation a hearing before the deadline.

Despite this disappointing outcome, I feel confident that the work done on this by fellow citizens, advocates and lawmakers was not in vain. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my time at the Statehouse, it’s that persistence pays off. I’ll be re-introducing this bill next session and working hard to ensure its passage.

I’m writing this piece directly after two drownings occurred in less than five days. In response to these losses, Ogden Dunes and Porter have committed to putting up life rings — this should be standard practice all along our lakefront, and I commend them for taking action. Local efforts like this deserve state backing and funding: Passing SB 424 could save many lives and spare our communities and families from preventable tragedies. Our community is incredibly lucky to live by the lake and Indiana’s only national park — I’m committed to ensuring that these beautiful spaces are as safe as possible for all who visit them.