Senior aide to Illinois governor tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and all senior administration officials will work from home for an undetermined period of time after an aide tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday statement.

Pritzker has twice tested negative, with the last test administered Sunday, according to his office. All other senior staff members also tested negative.

The employee, who tested positive late last week, showed no symptoms and was in close proximity to Pritzker. Roughly 20 members of the governor's administration have been working from a downtown Chicago building, where the first-term Democrat has an office and was holding daily news conferences.

All administration officials, including Pritzker, will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and work from home, according to the statement.

“The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms," said the statement. “'The governor and staff will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate.”