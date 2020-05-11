You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senior aide to Illinois governor tests positive for COVID-19
topical urgent

Senior aide to Illinois governor tests positive for COVID-19

Pritzker extends stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 spread

A public service message reminding people to Stay Home Save Lives is seen on a billboard near the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago on March 30.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and all senior administration officials will work from home for an undetermined period of time after an aide tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday statement.

Pritzker has twice tested negative, with the last test administered Sunday, according to his office. All other senior staff members also tested negative.

The employee, who tested positive late last week, showed no symptoms and was in close proximity to Pritzker. Roughly 20 members of the governor's administration have been working from a downtown Chicago building, where the first-term Democrat has an office and was holding daily news conferences.

All administration officials, including Pritzker, will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and work from home, according to the statement.

“The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms," said the statement. “'The governor and staff will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or modest symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe life-threatening illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Gallery: Protesters take to the streets to oppose shutdown orders in Midwestern states

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts