CROWN POINT — One of the big draws of the Lake County Fair on Senior Citizens Day is the apple peeling contest.
Indeed, entrants come from all over to give peeling their best shot.
Practice paid off for George Schmidt, who came from the small community of Reynolds, Indiana, in White County, to win first place in the competition.
But Monday was also all about health care and seniors lined up for the free screenings offered by Franciscan Health.
Sandra Reese, 73, of Gary, said she goes to the screenings every year "to get herself checked out and get some freebies."
Reese was among the 500 attendees who packed the Senior-Showcase Tent at the Lake County Fair on Monday to take part in free health-related screenings and free offerings.
The screenings, including blood glucose, blood pressure and balance assessment, help Reese keep track of her health along with regular doctor's appointments.
Reese said she also walks outside during nice weather and walks on a treadmill during inclement weather.
"You only have one body and one life to live it," Reese said.
The Senior Citizens Day has been sponsored at the fair by Franciscan Health for close to 20 years, Franciscan Alliance spokesman Joe Dejanovic said.
The event averages 500 attendees but has attracted as many as 700 seniors, ages 62 and over, in recent years.
"It's a fun gathering," Dejanovic said.
There is plenty of health information distributed and freebies, like bottles of water, stress balls and hand sanitizers.
L.C. Simmons, 71 and his wife, Karen Simmons, 64, of Gary, reported "pretty good" readings after both stopped to get their blood pressure taken.
Karen Simmons said she tries to maintain good health by "walking and dancing and keeping a check on her blood pressure."
It's the third year Connie Gates, 65, of Gary, has attended Senior Citizens Day.
"It's nice. I really love it," Gates said.