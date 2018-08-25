HAMMOND — The sentencings for two members of an East Chicago gang were postponed to later dates on Friday. The sentencing for another East Chicago man charged with gang-related crimes is yet to be known.
Charles Luis Garcia-Berrios's sentencing was postponed with a new court date yet to be determined. Garcia-Berrios was charged with taking part in a gang-related shootout three years ago.
Garcia-Berrios, 25, of Hammond, pleaded guilty March 12 in U.S. District Court to attempted murder in the aid of racketeering and a weapon's violation for a drive-by shooting in late August 2013 targeting two rival gang members on Orchard Drive in Hammond.
He was a member of the East Chicago branch of the Chicago-based Two Six Nation gang, court records state.
Garcia-Berrios' defense attorney, Adam Tavitas, told the court in a previously written motion that his client was raised by a Two Six gang member, Julio Cartagena of East Chicago. Cartagena was Garcia-Berrios' stepfather. Tavitas said Garcia-Berrios became a gang member as well to win acceptance by his peers.
Tavitas said gunmen feuding with Cartagena briefly kidnapped Garcia-Berrios and later murdered Cartagena in 2003 when Garcia-Berrios was only 11 years old.
The second man, Herschel Tancil, 41, of East Chicago, had his sentencing rescheduled to March 28. Tancil pleaded guilty two years ago to being one of the gunmen who murdered Cartagena in 2003.
Court documents show Tancil and other Two Six Nation gang members were directed by leader Jesus Valentin Fuentes to kidnap Cartagena’s family to pressure him to return cocaine he had stolen. When the family’s kidnapping failed, Tancil and other gang members shot and killed Cartagena.
Mark Psimos, Tancil's defense attorney, told the court Tancil served in the U.S. Navy. Tancil has an extensive criminal record related to gang activities, in which he has allegeldy been involved since age 17.
Whether Rodney "Hot Rod" King, was sentenced as scheduled on Friday is unclear. As of 7 p.m. Friday, there were no indications in public records of his sentence or a postponement.
King, 35, of East Chicago, was charged with conspiracy, racketeering and murder.
King pleaded guilty three years ago to participating in the shooting death of Alberto "Greeny" Guzman on Oct. 6, 1999. King was among five Two Six members ordered by a higher-ranking member to shoot a member of the rival Imperial Gangsters, according to court records.
According to his sentencing memorandum, King lied under oath when asked about the Guzman murder, calling into question his credibility as a witness in the trial of Anthony Laviena, who was also facing charges for the 1999 Guzman murder.
Defense attorney John Maksimovich told the court King has already spent more than 16 years of his life incarcerated, but now has disavowed gangs, obtained a GED and is turning his life around.
Times reporter Anna Ortiz contributed to this article.
