Settlement pending in Crown Point discrimination suit

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point says it is settling out of court with an a former deputy city clerk claiming she was the victim of age discrimination.

Attorneys for the city and Barbara Kortokrax reported to a federal judge this week they have reached a tentative settlement they hope to finalize in about 45 days.

David W. Masse, a Merrillville attorney representing Kortokrax, couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment. Jonathan E. Halm, who represents the city, declined comment.

The U.S. District Court document, made public this week, states, “The parties, by counsel, advise the Court that this matter is settled.....and to reschedule the status conference on a date not less than 45 days out, to permit the parties time to perform their settlement agreement.”

Kortokrax, 66, sued the city, alleging she was subjected to a “hostile work environment" during her time as the chief deputy clerk.

Kortokrax’s suit alleged she was “repeatedly subjected to ridicule and being called ‘old fashioned’ and similar remarks" from her colleagues, fellow employees, business associates and visitors.