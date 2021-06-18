Settlement talks set over Crown Theater debacle

CROWN POINT — The troubled Crown Theater and two of its investors hope to put a finale on their financial differences.
Frank and Louis Traina of Crown Point will explore an out-of-court settlement of their lawsuit, seeking to collect substantial monetary damages from Crown Theater operator Brad Strom.
Three years ago, Strom took over the Crown Theater, which had operated as an independent movie house on the city’s courthouse square, from 1926 until it closed in 2013.
Strom renovated the building and announced he would reopen it as a live theater venue.
But undisclosed financial difficulties left the theater dark and debtors, including dozens of customers who purchased access to future performances, demanding repayment.
The dispute has prompted several civil suits in Lake Superior Court that have left Strom facing orders of restitution and penalties of more than $577,000.
The Trainas sued last year alleging they loaned Strom $70,000 in 2018 to reopen the Crown and he agreed to repay that amount with interest at a rate of 100% per year.
The Trainas then loaned Strom an additional $15,000 in 2019 to help him out of a “financial hardship.”
The Trainas allege the only thing they got back from Strom was a $15,000 check their bank refused to cash because of non-sufficient funds in Strom’s account.
Lake Superior Court Judge John M. Sedia granted the Trainas a default judgement in April of more than $279,000 against Strom, who failed to answer summons to appear in Lake Superior Court on the matter.
Judge Sedia could have held Strom in contempt as well as seized his wages and other financial assets at a court hearing scheduled Friday.
Instead, the judge postponed the issue until September, after Strom hired Crown Point attorney Ray Szarmach to sort out Strom’s legal situation.
The judge’s order this week stated, “the parties are negotiating a settlement.”
Crown Point attorney Jacquelyn S. Pillar, who represents the Trainas, said this week, “We will explore a settlement.”
Earlier, the Indiana Attorney General’s office claimed Strom violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, as well as the Indiana Senior Consumer Protection Act for failing to issue thousands of dollars in refunds to patrons who purchased tickets, seat sponsorships and VIP membership cards.
The Attorney General won a default judgement late last year of $285,500 in civil penalties and restitution orders against Strom.
There is no indication in court papers that Strom has satisfied that amount.
Court records indicate a third default judgments were entered against Strom for $3,822.77 in a small claims case.