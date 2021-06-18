Settlement talks set over Crown Theater debacle

CROWN POINT — The troubled Crown Theater and two of its investors hope to put a finale on their financial differences.

Frank and Louis Traina of Crown Point will explore an out-of-court settlement of their lawsuit, seeking to collect substantial monetary damages from Crown Theater operator Brad Strom.

Three years ago, Strom took over the Crown Theater, which had operated as an independent movie house on the city’s courthouse square, from 1926 until it closed in 2013.

Strom renovated the building and announced he would reopen it as a live theater venue.

But undisclosed financial difficulties left the theater dark and debtors, including dozens of customers who purchased access to future performances, demanding repayment.

The dispute has prompted several civil suits in Lake Superior Court that have left Strom facing orders of restitution and penalties of more than $577,000.

The Trainas sued last year alleging they loaned Strom $70,000 in 2018 to reopen the Crown and he agreed to repay that amount with interest at a rate of 100% per year.

The Trainas then loaned Strom an additional $15,000 in 2019 to help him out of a “financial hardship.”