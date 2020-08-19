Several accused of helping man flee to Region after he allegedly shot police officer

According to the criminal complaint against Williams, a witness told police that she received a phone call at about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 8 from a woman known as “Sis,” who was later identified as Williams. Sis told the witness “Jonathan’s in some (expletive). We’re coming to get you.” About 25 minutes later, Williams arrived at the witness’ residence in a Jeep, Massey was in the back seat of the vehicle, the Kenosha News reported.

The witness said Massey used her phone to make 10 phone calls to a person later identified by police as a man who lives in Gary. Another man was also a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Williams stopped at a hospital in Illinois and tried to get Massey to go inside for treatment of his gunshot wound. He refused. They then stopped at a drug store where Williams bought water and bandaging materials, the Kenosha News reported.

Three women — Ebony Hughes, 27, and Shydaria Role, 23, both of Kenosha, and Desiree Brown, 26, of Racine — were each charged Tuesday with aiding a felon for their roles in allegedly helping Massey after the shooting. Brown and Hughes are alleged to have been among the people who witnessed the shooting, the Kenosha News reported.