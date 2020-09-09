 Skip to main content
Several arrested during Gary sobriety checkpoint, but only 1 on OWI charge, police say
alert urgent

Sobriety Checkpoint Stock

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — Just one person was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated during Gary Police Department's Labor Day weekend sobriety checkpoint Sunday, officials say.

However, several others were cited or arrested on other charges.

Two drivers were cited on suspicion of having alcohol in their vehicles, one was arrested on a firearm violation charge, along with two on narcotics charges and one other on a warrant, police said.

Several others were arrested on license violations and released on scene with a court date set, police said.

"Our goal when conducting checkpoints is not to inconvenience drivers but to deter those that are impaired from getting behind the wheel," the department said in a written statement.

By hopefully reducing the number of impaired drivers, police hope to make travel safer for everyone, the department said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, on average, one person dies about every 50 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.

Police reminded the public to never drive impaired to to plan ahead for a night out by having a designated driver or using a ride share service.

