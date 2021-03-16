Several extricated from vehicles after head-on collision, officials say

GARY — Several people were transported to local hospitals from the scene of a head-on collision early Tuesday outside the Majestic Star Casino, an official said.

Gary firefighters were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to the crash, at 1 Buffington Harbor Drive, where they discovered East Chicago firefighters were already at the scene extricating people from one of two vehicles involved in the crash, said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.

A Gary crew then began extricating the occupants of the other vehicle, Jones said.

East Chicago and Gary police also responded to the crash scene.

The two vehicles included a 2003 Escalade, occupied by a 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of Chicago, and a 2001 Jeep, occupied by a 53-year-old woman and two men aged 43 and 58, all from Hammond, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The Jeep's occupants were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, while people inside the Escalade were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

A total of four people were taken to hospitals, Jones said.