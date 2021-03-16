Several extricated from vehicles after head-on collision, officials say

GARY — Several people were transported to local hospitals from the scene of a head-on collision early Tuesday outside the Majestic Star Casino, an official said.
Gary firefighters were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to the crash, at 1 Buffington Harbor Drive, where they discovered East Chicago firefighters were already at the scene extricating people from one of two vehicles involved in the crash, said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.
A Gary crew then began extricating the occupants of the other vehicle, Jones said.
East Chicago and Gary police also responded to the crash scene.
The two vehicles included a 2003 Escalade, occupied by a 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of Chicago, and a 2001 Jeep, occupied by a 53-year-old woman and two men aged 43 and 58, all from Hammond, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The Jeep's occupants were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, while people inside the Escalade were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
A total of four people were taken to hospitals, Jones said.
A preliminary investigation showed the Jeep's occupants were leaving the casino in a lane they thought was an exit lane and was traveling left of center when they struck the Escalade head-on.
No impairment is suspected, Westerfield said.
Westerfield said Gary has had almost 100 more crashes and four more traffic-related fatalities through mid-March 2021 than the same time last year.
This year's totals include 681 property damage crashes, 78 injury crashes, six fatal crashes and 765 crashes altogether, since the beginning of the year. A total of 101 people were injured in collisions this year.
The same time last year, the city had 567 property damage crashes, 104 injury crashes, two fatal crashes and 673 crashes total. Altogether, 158 people were injured.
All statistics from 2021 included only those that had been submitted by Tuesday, Westerfield said.
Police are urging drivers to slow down to prevent future collisions.
"So many (crashes) are due to unsafe speeds and too many lives are being lost or permanently altered by these crashes," Westerfield said.