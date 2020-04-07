Severe storm, possible hail on way Tuesday night

A severe storm that could bring hail and damaging winds is on the way for Northwest Indiana, meteorologists predict.
On Tuesday evening a hazardous weather outlook was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The thunderstorm could bring up to golf-ball-sized hail, winds up to 70 mph and a limited tornado risk is expected, the National Weather Sservice said. The thunderstorms will sweep over northern Illinois into Northwest Indiana around 8 p.m. and the storm is expected to continue into late Tuesday.
The storms are expected to dissipate by midnight, according to the weather service.
