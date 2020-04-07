Severe storm, possible hail on way Tuesday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A severe storm that could bring hail and damaging winds is on the way for Northwest Indiana, meteorologists predict.

On Tuesday evening a hazardous weather outlook was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorm could bring up to golf-ball-sized hail, winds up to 70 mph and a limited tornado risk is expected, the National Weather Sservice said. The thunderstorms will sweep over northern Illinois into Northwest Indiana around 8 p.m. and the storm is expected to continue into late Tuesday.

The storms are expected to dissipate by midnight, according to the weather service.

