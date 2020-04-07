You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Severe storm, possible hail on way Tuesday night
alert urgent

Severe storm, possible hail on way Tuesday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Storm stock
Doug Ross, file, The Times

A severe storm that could bring hail and damaging winds is on the way for Northwest Indiana, meteorologists predict. 

On Tuesday evening a hazardous weather outlook was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez
VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Valparaiso Officer Keith Perez

The thunderstorm could bring up to golf-ball-sized hail, winds up to 70 mph and a limited tornado risk is expected, the National Weather Sservice said. The thunderstorms will sweep over northern Illinois into Northwest Indiana around 8 p.m. and the storm is expected to continue into late Tuesday.

The storms are expected to dissipate by midnight, according to the weather service.

Gallery: Region couple hosts drive-up wedding

Gallery: Region couple hosts drive-up wedding

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Region couple wasn't going to miss its date to tie the knot.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times.

1 of 16
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts