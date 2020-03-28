Severe storms to bring tornado risk, hail Saturday evening, NWS forecasts

A thunderstorm that is expected to sweep through northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana is predicted to produce hail, high winds and a tornado risk, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather outlook Saturday for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as parts of northern Illinois.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms Saturday evening could produce hail reaching the size of a golf ball, the NWS said. In addition, there will be high winds and there is a limited flooding risk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NWS said there is a risk of tornadoes, with the greatest risk being south of the Interstate 88 corridor including the cities of Dixon, Rochelle, DeKalb, Peru, Pontiac, Morris and Kankakee, all in Illinois.

NWS meteorologist Gino Izzi said the tornado threat is mostly concentrated in Illinois, but Northwest Indiana could be impacted.

The Region will see scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and the most severe storms will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Izzi said. Strong winds up to 50 mph could also develop overnight into Sunday morning.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.