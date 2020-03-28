You are the owner of this article.
Severe storms to bring tornado risk, hail Saturday evening, NWS forecasts
Severe storms to bring tornado risk, hail Saturday evening, NWS forecasts

File photo

File photo

 The Times

A thunderstorm that is expected to sweep through northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana is predicted to produce hail, high winds and a tornado risk, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather outlook Saturday for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as parts of northern Illinois.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms Saturday evening could produce hail reaching the size of a golf ball, the NWS said. In addition, there will be high winds and there is a limited flooding risk.

The NWS said there is a risk of tornadoes, with the greatest risk being south of the Interstate 88 corridor including the cities of Dixon, Rochelle, DeKalb, Peru, Pontiac, Morris and Kankakee, all in Illinois.

NWS meteorologist Gino Izzi said the tornado threat is mostly concentrated in Illinois, but Northwest Indiana could be impacted.

The Region will see scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and the most severe storms will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Izzi said. Strong winds up to 50 mph could also develop overnight into Sunday morning.

