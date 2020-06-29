You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Severe thunderstorm, special marine warnings in effect through early evening
urgent

Severe thunderstorm, special marine warnings in effect through early evening

{{featured_button_text}}
Severe weather lightning stock

File photo

 The Times

The National Weather Services has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hammond, Gary and Calumet City as strong storms move through Lake County.

The warning, issued at 4:11 p.m., will extend through 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The storms are capable of producing quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Chicago is advising residents to move inside until the storm has passed.

A special marine warning has also been issued including Lake Michigan shores from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City. This warning remains in effect until 5:45 p.m., according to NWS.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: June 29

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts