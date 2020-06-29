Severe thunderstorm, special marine warnings in effect through early evening

Return to homepage ×
The National Weather Services has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hammond, Gary and Calumet City as strong storms move through Lake County.
The warning, issued at 4:11 p.m., will extend through 5:15 p.m. Monday.
The storms are capable of producing quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Chicago is advising residents to move inside until the storm has passed.
A special marine warning has also been issued including Lake Michigan shores from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City. This warning remains in effect until 5:45 p.m., according to NWS.
Dick's RU Crazee restarts its drag shows
Vivian Velvet-Doom performs on June 20 during a drag show at Dick's RU Crazee in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Vivian Velvet-Doom, right, takes applause from the audience following a performance while Lilly White Towers looks on and emcees on June 20 at Dick's RU Crazee in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Johnathan Sims, of Chicago, snaps along to a song during a drag show at Dick's RU Crazee on June 20 in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lilly White Towers heads past the neon lights as she prepares to emcee a pair of drag shows on June 20 at Dick's RU Crazee bar in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gregory Strange, right, of Hammond, gives a cover charge to manager Laura Steele for a drag show on June 20 at Dick's RU Crazee in Hammond. Patrons that attended were required to wear masks. Complimentary masks, gloves and hand sanitizer were made available.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jamal Williams' cousin, Terrell Patterson, holds a sign at Thursday evening's protest near Munster Community Hospital.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Imani Williams, sister of Jamal Williams, speaks at a protest at Munster Community Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Jamal Williams' mother Patrice Patterson is comforted by family members.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Jamal Williams' mother Patrice Patterson, center, is comforted by family members on Thursday during a protest outside Community Hospital in Munster. Organizers protested the death of Williams, a psychiatric patient at the hospital, who was fatally shot by hospital security during an alleged struggle between a hospital staff member and a security guard.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Marchers walk along Calumet Avenue near Munster Community Park during Thursday's protest seeking justice for Jamal Williams.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A memorial to former Lake County Sheriff's Police Officer Ryan Askew was on display Friday at the former officer's funeral at the Family Christian Center in Munster.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The family of former Lake County Sheriff's Police Officer Ryan Askew is joined by members of the Lake County Sheriff's Police as well as many friends.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince offers consoling words at the funeral of Ryan Askew.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez views the casket of Ryan Askew. Askew retired during Dominguez's term as sheriff.
John J. Watkins, The Times
After the flag is removed and presented to the wife of former Lake County Sheriff's Police Officer Ryan Askew, the casket is placed inside the hearse on Friday at Family Christian Center in Munster.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Police salute the casket of Ryan Askew.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Business is booming at the House of Fireworks in Dyer.
John Luke, The Times
Mary Galouzis, right, of the House of Fireworks in Dyer, demonstrates to customers how one of the store's products explodes.
John Luke, The Times
A customer loads up on fireworks Thursday at the House of Fireworks in Dyer.
John Luke, The Times
Rob Galouzis helps a customer load a purchase of fireworks Thursday at the House of Fireworks in Dyer.
John Luke, The Times
John Saylor takes a little off the top for Harvey Bohl, of Crown Point. Bohl has been a customer since 1960. Saylor is retiring after nearly 60 years as a barber on Crown Point's downtown Square.
John Luke, The Times
John Saylor, right, cuts hair for Harvey Bohl. Saylor is retiring after nearly 60 years as a barber on Crown Point's downtown Square.
John Luke, The Times
John Saylor cuts hair for Harvey Bohl, of Crown Point, on Wednesday. Saylor is retiring after nearly 60 years as a barber on Crown Point's downtown square.
John Luke, The Times
Shaded by a beach umbrella, eight-month-old Luna Martin, of Michigan City, enjoys the cool afternoon at Washington Park Beach on Tuesday. Luna's parents said it was her first time at the beach by Lake Michigan.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Elsie Ream, left, 2, of North Manchester, Indiana, makes a playful face at her mother, Heidi, as they enjoy the lakefront on Tuesday at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Siblings Natalie, left, and Jackson Malcolm, of Joliet, Illinois, play in the wet sand as waves lap the shoreline on Tuesday at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jody Brown, of Plymouth holds dog Flash while Dilly looks on as they prepare to join around 50 people Sunday in the second Love is Love 5K Run/Walk hosted at Bluhm County Park.
John Luke, The Times
Around 40 runners and walkers leave the start line Sunday in the second-annual Love is Love 5K Run/Walk at Bluhm County Park in Westville.
John Luke, The Times
Around 50 people participated Sunday in the second Love is Love 5K Run/Walk hosted at Bluhm County Park.
John Luke, The Times
Jody Brown, of Plymouth, nears the finish line with dogs, Dilly and Flash on Sunday in the second-annual Love is Love 5K Run/Walk at Bluhm County Park in Westville. Brown was the women's division winner.
John Luke, The Times
First responders help push an ATV and boat trailer out of the sand on Tuesday after a water rescue operation at the Indiana Dunes State Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
