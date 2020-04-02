Seamstresses, doctors stitch together community to bring face masks to NWI

A couple of weeks ago, Julie Buhmann started sewing masks.
She doesn't remember the exact day, as they all have "melted together," but knows it was shortly after Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers was formed by Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson and Dr. Stephanie Bryant.
Many seamstresses, including Buhmann, have come together to make personal protective equipment masks for people in nursing homes, first responders and health care workers in Northwest Indiana. This week, Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers distributed 3,800 handmade masks throughout the Region — but there’s still a long way to go.
Buhmann hasn't kept track of how many masks she has run through her mother-in-law's white Janome HD-3000 sewing machine.
"It's not enough until we have enough," Buhmann said.
She does remember one mask, however: it’s blue and white plaid with white fabric ties.
The fabric, while it appears commonplace, is anything but. Retrieving it and then cutting it was difficult for Buhmann. But, she knew her daughter, Jaime El-Talabani, who is a nurse at a local hospital, would appreciate the gesture.
So, she ventured to her basement and found one of her late father’s shirts — he died from cancer in 2013 — and brought it upstairs.
James Reynolds, Buhmann’s father, was a farmer and a kind, humble man, Buhmann said. Jaime is named after him, and the two are “cut from the same cloth,” in that they both have an ability to be kind — no matter the circumstance. Buhmann said her father was proud of Jaime for becoming a nurse.
“I just had thought someday, I'll make my own kids a little quilt out of those (shirts) or do something with them, but I never quite had the heart and the emotional capacity to open that box," Buhmann said. "I thought that night, ‘I'm not going to make any more masks until I make one for my daughter from one of Dad's shirts,’ and that’s what I did."
Jaime said it was a “sweet gift.”
“I already knew she was making masks, which I loved the idea of,” Jaime said. “I had no idea that she was going to drop that off on my porch yesterday, but it is really special to think about him and how proud he was of me being a nurse.”
A sustainable response
"We're trying to provide something that could be reusable, that doesn't exhaust the critical PPE that we need for the more sick patients," said Jackson-Johnson, a general surgeon. "We also want to make sure that we give something that's a little bit above tying a bandanna around your face."
Jackson-Johnson said the masks being made are 100% cotton or cotton duck and include a pocket for a filter. The group is doing its best to provide each mask with a pre-cut piece of Halyard H600 two-ply spun polypropylene, a fabric used in hospitals and that has filtration equivalent to a N98 mask, she said.
"We have to triage. What we're finding is that our first responders, they're the ones who have run out of PPE the quickest. Our hospitals have masks right now. They have gloves right now, and our hope is that they never need to use these products,” Jackson-Johnson said.
She said she doesn’t want to frighten anyone, adding that local hospitals have enough PPE — for now.
“All it's going to take is a spike in the number of COVID-19 patients, and then we'll be exhausted," she said. "We're trying to prepare (a) sustainable response for the future."
Bryant, who is a family physician, agreed. “If we have to go to wearing masks every day, then maybe we can use these (homemade) masks on the floor that don't have the COVID patients so that we're protecting the other patients," Bryant said. "And then we can allocate our resources to the ER and the ICU.”
One stitch at a time
Various people are coming together to help the group achieve its goal of 9,500 masks.
Owner of Wicked Twist of Fate, a custom vinyl and embroidery company, has sewn 280 masks, most of which have gone, or soon will go to, Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers, owner Cher Barber said.
It takes about 20 minutes to make each mask following the instructions on www.nwimasks.com — the group’s website, Barber said.
“You get the opportunity to help somebody, and that’s just what we do,” Barber said. “We had the equipment, we sew biker patches on vests so we had a sewing machine, and I said, ‘Sure, why not?’”
Barber, along with Angela Cox, comes into the shop about 8:30 a.m. and leaves between 9 and 10 p.m. every day to work on the masks.
“It’s a lot of work, and God bless every woman and any guy that’s doing this,” she said.
The group urged others to get involved with the project — whether that be sewing a mask, donating fabric or facilitating drop-offs.
For more information, visit www.nwimasks.com.
