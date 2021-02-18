Sex offender must wait to enter guilty pleas in child porn case

CROWN POINT — A registered sex offender attempted to plead guilty Thursday during his formal appearance, but a Lake Criminal Court judge pro tempore refused to accept a plea that wasn't in writing.

Dwayne J. Cullum, 48, of Gary, wanted to admit to felony counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

His attorney, Michael Lambert, said he was prepared to enter his pleas Thursday without the benefit of a written plea agreement.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg said she filed an enhancement against Cullum on Thursday morning. If convicted of an enhancement, a defendant could face a longer prison sentence.

Cullum was charged in the case Feb. 4 and arrested Feb. 9. Thursday marked his first appearance before a judge.

Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Lang said she wasn't comfortable accepting Cullum's pleas without a written agreement. She set a hearing for Feb. 24 before Judge Samuel Cappas.

Cullum came to the attention of Indiana State Police in October 2019 after Facebook alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users had received or distributed child pornography through his account, court records state.