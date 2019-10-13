ST. JOHN — Four years of sexual harassment claims against this municipality appear to be ending with the dismissal of a federal discrimination suit last week.
David Austgen, an attorney for St. John, said late last week a woman who once cleaned police department offices is withdrawing her civil claims that the town tolerated a sexually hostile work environment and fired her in retaliation for going public.
Lawyers for the woman and the town filed paperwork in recent days in U.S. District requesting a judge dismiss the case.
The end of civil litigation is expected to clear the way for a resolution of criminal charges against Michael Fryzel, a former police commander.
The woman is one of three who first took town officials to court in 2015 over allegations they were subjected to harassment as town workers. The Times does not identify victims of sexual misconduct.
The town first settled one of the suits in late 2015 and a second one early last year.
Austgen declined comment on whether the town will pay a cash settlement in this third case.
The Times recently learned the town's insurance carrier already has paid $202,000 to settle with the other two women to dismiss their lawsuits.
Their civil claims, as well as 13 felony and misdemeanor counts pending in Lake Criminal Court, revolve around the conduct of 56-year-old Fryzel, a St. John resident who also once served as a town councilman.
Fryzel is pleading not guilty to sexual battery, official misconduct and theft charges alleging he received $5,356.97 in pay from 2011 to 2015 for hours he didn't work, according to the affidavit.
The female custodian in the last remaining civil suit claimed Fryzel repeatedly taunted her with unwelcome, sexually related comments, and asked her about her sex life even after she asked him to stop.
She said Fryzel also smacked her backside once in 2015 as part of his overall conduct of sexual gratification and battery.
She claimed St. John Police Chief Fred Frego knew of Fryzel’s misconduct, but he did nothing to stop it and occasionally made his own lewd comments to her.
Frego served 11 years as police chief in St. John before retiring in late 2015.
She claimed Town Manager Stephen Kil fired her in retaliation for her harassment complaints to the Lake County prosecutor’s office, Indiana State Police and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which investigates workplace discrimination.
She further claimed sexual harassment of female town employees was an accepted municipal custom within the town of St. John.
Lawyers defending the town and Kil denied any claims Kil or other town officials tolerated sexual harassment.
They denied Kil, who remains the town manager, having served nearly 20 years in that capacity, retaliated against her.
The town and the woman appeared headed for a trial. A court-appointed mediator reported in January the parties were unable to reach a settlement.
Town lawyers had asked U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann to dismiss the suit, arguing the woman’s claims were legally flawed because the woman didn’t complain to the town’s Police Commission, which had disciplinary authority over Fryzel.
Town lawyers said the town's policies were to forbid harassment.
They argue Chief Frego took immediate action and suspended Fryzel from active duty once he received a report of Fryzel’s alleged misconduct and that ended the harassment.
Town lawyers argued the woman’s cleaning contract was canceled not because of retaliation, but rather because town officials reacted to growth in municipal buildings by replacing one-day-a-week vendor, like the woman, with an full-time in-house custodian.
Springmann had yet to rule on the town’s request for dismissal before they and the woman reached an out-of-court agreement.
With the last civil suit resolved, Fryzel’s criminal case may finally come to a conclusion. Lake Criminal Court judicial officials had granted Fryzel more than 20 continuances since charges were filed three years ago.
Fryzel’s lawyers publicly have said the criminal case had taken a back seat to the civil litigation.