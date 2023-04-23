Episode 10: Jamie Fankhauser transformed the life of an autistic baby she adopted at birth. That baby eventually transformed the life of Jamie, who opened Bun’s Soapbox in Valparaiso to provide meaningful employment opportunities to autistic adults.

Together, Jamie and her teenage daughter, Ava, are now transforming the lives of others with a broader vision that’s soon becoming a reality. On this week’s podcast, Jamie shares her inspirational story of love, faith and parental devotion.

“We’re now the better versions of ourselves," Jamie tells Karen and Jerry.

"She Said, He Said" is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, Indiana

Listen to all the episodes where you enjoy other podcasts including Spotify, iHeart, Google and Audacy.