Episode 7: Along with millions of other fans across the country, a real housewife from Valparaiso is obsessed with “The Real Housewives” reality TV franchises, from New Jersey to Orange County and every city in between.

Karen explains her fascination at the 15-minute mark of this week's episode. She also explains the fascination behind "ASMR" and why millions of people are addicted to it. Seriously.

Also on this week’s show, Martin Oleksy suffered a severe concussion forcing him to come to grips with his mental health struggles. He found relief by working out to exhaustion. But there was a dark side for the professional branding strategist.

“There’s a reason why I’m still single," says Oleksy, who shares his story to raise awareness about the psychology behind exercise as therapy.

Chuck Swirsky, radio voice for the Chicago Bulls, reminds us why sports entertainment is needed more than ever in our country.

“Stress is at an all-time high. People need a release,” he says.

Plus, what does it take to have a less-stressed relationship with your partner? We talk with the funnest couple we know. (They weren’t always so fun.)

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.