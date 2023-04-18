Episode 10: Seventeen years ago, Jamie Fankhauser transformed the life of an autistic baby she adopted at birth. That baby eventually transformed the life of Jamie, who opened Bun’s Soapbox in Valparaiso to provide meaningful employment opportunities to autistic adults.

Bun’s Soapbox opened in 2018 with a mission statement written on a wall near the entrance: “Employ extraordinary people in the community to discover and empower their gifts.” Nowhere on that wall, or anywhere else there, are the words “special” or “autism” or “disabilities.”

Together, Jamie and her teenage daughter, Ava, are now transforming the lives of others with a broader vision that’s soon becoming a reality. On this week’s podcast, Jamie shares her inspirational story of love, faith and parental devotion.

“The Lord has changed us drastically,” Jamie told Karen and Jerry. “We’re now the better versions of ourselves.”

