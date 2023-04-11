Episode 9: "She Said, He Said" podcast: Did you call your mother today?

Do you put off phoning your mom for whatever reason? Does she annoy you? Does she ask the same mundane questions or pry into your business?

On this week's show, Karen and Jerry offer tried and true advice for keeping in touch with mothers, including the ones who take kids on a guilt trip. Some moms simply want to know how you're doing. Is that too much too ask? Welllllllll...

Also, we rejoin our conversation with Chicago Bulls radio announcer Chuck Swirsky, who shares his secrets to having a great attitude no matter the circumstances. Chuck also explains his special relationship with NBA superstars Chris Bosch and Stephan Curry.

Plus, whatever happened to Rod Blagojevich? Karen and Jerry find out by continuing their visit with Lisette Guillen, who chats about her unlikely friendship with the former Illinois governor. (It began over a loaf of focaccia bread.) And Jerry talks about meeting “Blago” for an interview at a church on Chicago’s south side. He didn’t dodge a single question. He shook hands, smiled for photos and, in a word, he was charming.

It’s not all “diamonds and Rosé and we like it that way. Karen invites guest Amy Blaker into the studio to take a deep dive into why “The Real Housewives” franchise has been a ratings juggernaut for 17 years. Covering eight cities, countless fights, dramatic story lines and endless fashion do’s and don'ts, it's a guilty pleasure that fans can't resist.

Psssttt … have you had any “work done"? Do you need a little "upgrade"? Jerry and Karen talk about their visit to a Med Spa in Munster. The beautiful, state of the art center focuses on non-surgical services to enhance clients' outward beauty.

One of our favorite segments, "A Lovely Waste of Time,” shares a piece of trivia handed down from Karen's mother about the Holiday Star Theater (who says that anymore?).

We close this episode with a new segment, “One Gesture at a Time,” sharing unique ideas to make a big impact on any and all relationships.

