Episode 8: Ding dong! Remember when having “company” at your home was a wonderful thing?

An unspoken etiquette existed. Your household changed immediately. No questions asked. “Look, we got people!” my dad would yell out.

Our company was a priority of politeness, an honor that people wanted to visit your home - regardless who those people were or how long they stayed on your couch, like a coffee stain that would never come out.

These days, it's no longer like this.

Ding dong! The doorbell rings and we run for cover, peeking through the drapes and hoping whoever it is will go away with resorting to knocking on the door.

On this week’s show, Karen and Jerry recall their family’s reaction to “company” and their shameful reaction today, with a nod to standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

Also on this week’s show, they rant about the true cost of divorce for parents. It has nothing to do with legal fees, estranged ex-spouses or broken hearts. It’s about the kids, many who never completely heal from the traumatic experience.

And they talk with Lisette Guillen, executive producer of “Case Files Chicago,” about her fascinating show and impressive interactions with multiple police departments. And with Amy Blaker, who appears to be everywhere in the Region - and the state - as a volunteer for countless organizations.

Both women may inspire you to do more to give back to your community.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.

