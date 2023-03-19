Episode 5: If you've been hanging out with that special, opposite-sex friend for a while, but your relationship is never defined and a commitment is never made, you may have gotten yourself into a "situationship."

Defined as "less than a romantic relationship but more than a casual encounter," situationships seem to be the latest trend in the dating world.

Also on this week's show, we offer dining out suggestions for our "Off the Eaten Path" segment, and share our viewers and listeners' pet peeves about their partner. Plus, Karen lives down to her name's reputation with a rant about parents who take fussy kids to nice restaurants.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.