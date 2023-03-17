Episode 5: Having children shakes up your world and turns everything upside down, at any age. It doesn't matter how prepared you think you are for having a family. Kids are the ultimate test for any couple.

Also on this week's show, we offer dining out suggestions for our "Off the Eaten Path" segment, and share our viewers and listeners' pet peeves about their partner. (Some have a long list.) Plus, Karen lives down to her name's reputation with a rant about parents who take fussy kids to nice restaurants.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.