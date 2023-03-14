Episode 5: What pets your peeve when it comes to your spouse, or family members, or strangers in public places? For example, parents who bring their fussy kids to nice restaurants, Karen insists. Or other parents who loudly discipline their children in public, Jerry says.

Also on this week's show, is it possible for couples to stay together after cheating or infidelity rips apart their hearts? And what about those poor souls who get trapped in a “situationship” with a friend who they want to be a lover. Plus, our "Off the Eaten Path" dining adventures to Farina's Supper Club in Michigan City (don't take your kids) and SmokeTown Blues Barbecue in Valparaiso (bring a bib).

