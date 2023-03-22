Episode 6: James and Tera own and operate Team O'Connor Martial Arts & Fitness in Chesterton, influencing thousands of kids and their parents across our Region and, through social media, across the country.

James has a massive social media presence with more than 375,000 followers on TikTok, with similar motivational platforms on Facebook and Instagram. His mantra to students of any age is a simple one: Keep Moving Forward.

“We need less messages and more messengers,” James says.

Also on this week's show, a 4-year-old girl who would not accept getting one year older. The girl’s reaction to what should be a joyous event obviously troubled her parents. Her mother asked what was wrong.

“Well mom, I don’t want to die,” the girl replied. “And every year I get older is closer to the year I die.”

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.