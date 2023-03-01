Episode 3: The misadventures of online dating with a single mother of three sons who met with a cash-strapped mama’s boy, an “alarmingly handsome” egotist, and other men who ultimately disappointed her. Yet she may try it again, “just for us,” she said.

Also, Karen shares five tips for women to find the right guy, promising they will work.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.