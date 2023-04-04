Episode 8: The true cost of divorce for parents has nothing to do with legal fees, estranged ex-spouses or broken hearts. It’s about the kids, many who never completely heal from the traumatic experience.

Two homes. Two sets of rules. Two worlds in many ways.

Whether it’s court ordered or handled by both parents, kids forced to go through divorce often carry this emotional baggage for the rest of their lives. Too many of them have been weaponized by their parents or used as pawns in a vicious game with no winners except the lawyers.

On this week’s show, Karen and Jerry offer a message to divorced parents that they learned firsthand, and painfully so.

“You already lost your woman. You may also lose your kids,” Jerry warns men.

“If you think you’re only hurting your ex-husband, you’re wrong,” Karen warns women.

“The kids are the big loser,” Jerry says. “Every time,” Karen says.

Also on this week’s show, they talk with Lisette Guillen, executive producer of “Case Files Chicago,” about her fascinating show and impressive interactions with multiple police departments. And they chat with Amy Blaker, who appears to be everywhere in the Region - and the state - as a volunteer for countless organizations.

Both women may inspire you to do more to give back to your community.

Plus, at what age should music performers stop performing? Karen issues a public apology to fans of a very loved and respected rock band. (And it's about time.)

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart.

Times subscribers can watch our podcast at NWI.com or listen to it where they enjoy other podcasts including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy.