Episode 11 - As the May Primary election approaches, Karen and Jerry talk with Jason and Crystal Pedroza about their unique story after first meeting while campaigning for the same public office.

Their love story has nothing to do with the politics of public office and everything to do with the politics of romance. It involves a chance encounter, a special teddy bear, a stillborn child and a poignant wedding with a surprise guest.

