Episode 11 - Jason and Crystal Pedroza first met while campaigning for the same public office. After election night, they eventually kissed, then dated and fell in love.

He never married and worked too much. She lost a baby during a pregnancy five years ago, a stillbirth child she named Leonardo Thomas Xavier. The baby’s remains were cremated and tucked inside a fluffy little teddy bear.

At their wedding ceremony, Leo’s teddy bear escorted Crystal down the aisle, just as she always wanted.

“We wanted Leo to be a part of our love story,” she said.

As the May Primary election approaches, Karen and Jerry talk with the couple about their unique love story. It has nothing to do with the politics of public office and everything to do with the politics of romance.

