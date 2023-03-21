Episode 6: James and Tera O'Connor, a power couple with powerful family demands, share their "little ninja" secrets how they operate a martial arts studio while sharing their "Keep Moving Forward" message on social media to tens of thousands of followers across the country.

Oh, and they're raising six children, ages 4 to 18, while running Team O'Connor Martial Arts & Fitness in Chesterton.

“Parenting is like getting a black belt," James tells us. "You need to show up every day."

“Time is a thief," Tera says. "You have to appreciate the moments."

Also on this week's show, Jerry recalls a casual conversation that went sideways fast when an innocent word triggered an unpredictable argument that exploded into an unforgettable fight.

