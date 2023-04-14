Episode 9: Why is Rod Blagojevich so damn charming?

On this week’s episode of “She Said, He Said,” co-hosts Karen and Jerry find out firsthand why “Blago” is surprisingly likable despite being a convicted felon and disgraced former governor.

Lisette Guillen chats about her unlikely friendship with Blagojevich, which began over a loaf of focaccia bread. Also, Jerry talks about meeting him for an interview at a church on Chicago’s south side. He didn’t dodge a single question. He shook hands, smiled for photos and, in a word, he was charming.

Find out why on this week’s show.

Also, did you call your mother today? Some moms simply want to know how you're doing. Is that too much too ask? Welllllllll... Karen and Jerry offer sage advice for keeping in touch with mothers.

Plus, we rejoin our conversation with Chicago Bulls radio announcer Chuck Swirsky, who shares his secrets to having a great attitude no matter the circumstances. Chuck also explains his special relationship with NBA superstars Chris Bosch and Stephan Curry.

Plus, it’s not all “diamonds and Rosé and we like it that way. Karen invites guest Amy Blaker into the studio to take a deep dive into why “The Real Housewives” franchise has been a ratings juggernaut for 17 years. Covering eight cities, countless fights, dramatic story lines and endless fashion do’s and don'ts, it's a guilty pleasure that fans can't resist.

One of our favorite segments, "A Lovely Waste of Time,” shares a piece of trivia handed down from Karen's mother about the Holiday Star Theater (who says that anymore?).

We close this episode with a new segment, “One Gesture at a Time,” sharing unique ideas to make a big impact on any and all relationships.

"She Said, He Said" is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, Indiana

Listen to all the episodes where you enjoy other podcasts including Spotify, iHeart, Google and Audacy.