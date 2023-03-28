Episode 7: Chuck Swirsky, radio voice for the Chicago Bulls, reminds us why sports entertainment is needed more than ever in our country.

“Stress is at an all-time high. People need a release,” he says.

Also, a professional branding strategist who suffered a severe concussion was forced to come to grips with his mental health struggles. He found relief by working out, often to exhaustion. But there was a dark side.

“There’s a reason why I’m still single," says Martin Oleksy, who shares his story to raise awareness about the psychology behind exercise as therapy.

Also on this week’s show, Karen explores the psychology behind the vast popularity of “The Real Housewives” reality TV franchises. Plus, what does it take to have a less-stressed relationship with your partner? We talk with the funnest couple we know. (They weren’t always so fun.)

