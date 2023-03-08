Episode 4: We’ve all been there in a relationship - a bad fight. Words were said that can’t be taken back. Feelings were hurt. Emotions ran high. Maybe with tears or screams or slammed doors. Maybe your kids overheard everything.

How do you reconnect afterward? How do you begin healing? How do stop walking together with a limp? This episode shares real-life coping strategies with couples who’ve been there, said that, and likely regretted it.

Also, is 60 the new 40? Hmmmm. And we debate “Remember when…” and its generational differences.

