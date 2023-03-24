Episode 3: The misadventures of online dating with a single mother of three sons who met with a cash-strapped mama’s boy, an “alarmingly handsome” egotist, and other men who ultimately disappointed her.
She warns other singles what not to do. Yet she may try it again, “just for us,” she said.
Also, five tips for women to find Mr. Right.
Times subscribers can watch our podcast at NWI.com or listen to it where they enjoy other podcasts, including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy.
Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com. Find him on Facebook @JerDavich. Opinions are those of the writer.
